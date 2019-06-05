Labour make up ground on Brexit Party in Peterborough

47 SHARES Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Mail

The Labour Party is making up ground in the Peterborough by-election with odds on Lisa Forbes to win plummeting from 7/1 to 5/1 today.

Fifteen candidates are facing voters at the ballot box on Thursday in a contest that will have wide political ramifications.

The election of a new MP came about after local people effectively sacked their former Member of Parliament, Fiona Onasanya in a recall petition.

Labour won a 48 per cent share of the vote in the last election, taking over from the Conservatives by whisker.

Nigel Farage’s Brexit party are odds-on to win this year, with Mike Greene priced at 1/6.

But according to Betway’s Alan Alger, things may not be as clear cut as they seem.

He said: “Though many are expecting to see the Brexit Party pick up their first seat in Parliament in tomorrow’s Peterborough by-election, the 7/1 for Labour to spoil Nigel Farage’s party has been readily snapped up this morning.

“Labour are now just 5/1 to bounce back from a poor result in the European Elections and retain their seat in the Commons after Fiona Onasanya’s removal, while the Liberal Democrats are 25/1 to cause a shock in the leave-voting constituency.

“It would still be a surprise if the Brexit Party failed to win the vote in Peterborough at just 1/6, but punters aren’t getting too excited at that price and the recent interest in Labour suggests they’re in with more than a sniff.”

Peterborough By-Election:

Brexit Party 1/6 Labour 5/1 Liberal Democrats 25/1 Conservatives 40/1 Green 100/1