A convicted murderer who stabbed a man to death as a schoolboy has made UK history by fronting a police video from behind bars urging youngsters not carry knives.

Sadam Essakhil was aged just 15 when he murdered Lukasz Furmanek, 24, in a street attack in Handsworth, Birmingham, on May 31, 2015.

He was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 19 years for the “chilling and senseless” attack he carried out on the Polish victim with his 18-year-old pal Abdullah Atiqzoy.

Essakhil has now spoken from his prison cell of the moment he took a stranger’s life in a bid to warn young people about the devastating consequences of carrying knives.

The controversial and ground-breaking video, released by West Midlands Police, will now be shown in schools in a bid to combat knife crime.

Essakhil, now 20, will say in the clip: “It’s not nice, having to live with the feeling that I’ve taken a life.

“Especially when you’re in your cell, thinking about things, they come to haunt you.”

After filming, Essakhil said: “The reason I carried a knife that evening was for my own protection. There was no intention on that day to go out and hurt anyone.

“The victim wasn’t known to me and I sincerely regret what I did on that evening and always think about the victim and his family, as they will never get to see him again.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Munro, from the force’s homicide team, said: “We see the tragic effects of knife crime far too often, the devastation that it causes so many people is truly heartbreaking.

“While officers work hard with young people, we understand some do not want to listen to what we have to say.

“Sadam’s message is powerful and I hope will provide some emotive thoughts and conversations amongst young people.

“We’re committed to reducing violent crime across our region and we’ve worked closely with the Prison Service, who we’re extremely grateful to for allowing us to interview Sadam and share his experiences in the hope that we can change behaviours and stop people carrying weapons.”

Knife amnesty bins

The film is part of Operation Sceptre, a week of action by police forces across the country in an attempt to tackle knife crime.

Among other activities, knife amnesty bins will be offered across England and Wales in an attempt to encourage people to surrender their weapons.

Sadam Essakhil (West Midlands Police)

In the chilling footage, Essakhil speaks candidly about getting involved with the “wrong crowd” prioritising friends over family after originally enjoying his life as a football-loving school pupil.

He added: “I started associating with older people from my own culture as well. I ended up hanging out with people who were a lot older than me.

“And obviously they were into doing wrong things and stuff like that. I went out there with a knife not trying to attack people, but to protect myself.

“And one thing leads to another and you never ever think you’re going to kill someone.

“But obviously doing that could actually mean killing someone. When I actually think about it you do not need that knife.

“I used to think I was protecting myself, but what am I protecting myself from?

“That night if I never took a knife, it would have been a fist fight at most and I would have ended up with a bruised eye and he would have got a bruised eye or a bruised face.

“Its not nice having a fight but its better than ending up in jail with a life sentence for killing somebody.”

“Savage and inexcusable”

A court heard Essakhil and Atiqzoy were walking towards an all-night supermarket at 3am when they encountered two Polish men coming the other way.

In less than 60 seconds, Mr Furmanek lay dying and his friend Joseph Dudek was critically injured having suffered multiple stab wounds following an altercation.

Paramedics carried out open heart surgery in the street but Mr Furmanek died at the scene. Mr Dudek, who was stabbed nine times, survived thanks to the skill of surgeons.

Essakhil, of Small Heath, Birmingham, and Atiqzoy, of Oldbury, West Mids., were both found guilty of murder and attempted murder at Birmingham Crown Court.

Sentencing, Judge Patrick Thomas QC said: “Your use of knives was savage and inexcusable on any basis.

“The consequences of what the two of you did are horrific and far reaching .”

West Midlands Police say they didn’t take the decision to use a murderer to front their anti-knife campaign lightly and believe they are the first UK force ever do so.

Powerful message

“Lukasz Furmanek, aged 24, lost his life in May 2015, during a reckless act that lasted around 30 seconds.

“His mother is still struggling to come to terms with her loss, but is fully supportive of the campaign and said: “If I was to influence someone with my words, I would like them to think 10 times before they cause hurt to themselves and to other people.

“We must do more to prevent further victims and I hope this video, which will be delivered to all secondary schools in the West Midlands, helps to do that.”

Some of the weapons handed in on a previous Knife Amnesty (SWNS)

The force has also recently launched Project Guardian which started in June after receiving £7m from the Home Office to tackle youth violence and knife crime.

Police and Crime Commissioner, David Jamieson, added: “Too many young lives are lost from knife crime. It blights our communities.

“As well as robust policing we have to show the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife to young people.

“Carrying a knife has very real consequences for everyone involved. Two sets of families have lost sons, who won’t be fulfilling their potential.

“We have a responsibility to do more to divert young people away from crime and give them the opportunities they deserve.

“That is why I am investing in activities, mentoring and work opportunities to support for young people.

“Engagement like this from West Midlands Police is a key part of our strategy to tackle knife crime.”