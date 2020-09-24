Truck drivers will need a permit to enter Kent after the Brexit transition period ends, the government has said.

The announcement comes after a letter from cabinet minister Michael Gove warned that queues 7,000-trucks-long could clog up roads around the port of Dover and Channel Tunnel.

Cabinet Minister Michael Gove told the Commons on Wednesday that the permits could help avoid queues of up to 7,000 trucks seeking to cross the English Channel after the UK leaves the single market and customs union at the end of the year.

The Kent Access Permit (KAP) system could be enforced by police or the use of cameras monitoring the number plates of vehicles entering the county at points such as the Dartford Crossing bringing freight from Essex.

In the video (below) Michael Gove confirms an internal border in Kent. Hauliers will need to have a “Kent access permit.”

Honesty box system

Road Haulage Association (RHA) policy director Duncan Buchanan: “It’s an honesty box system. It’s not an effective system to actually guarantee or ensure that someone is ready to cross the border.

“It doesn’t do that. It is just a logging system for someone to say ‘I am going to the port and I promise I’m ready’.

“It doesn’t really do much more than that.”

He added: “It’s not asking for reference numbers or anything like that. It is super basic. Thankfully the bureaucracy involved is negligible, but the function is also negligible.

“The entire system is pointless and probably counterproductive.”

So the Haulage industry clearly isn’t a fan and a lot of people on social media found the funny side, in what is likely to be a nightmare for those in Kent or travelling through.

Reactions

1.

If any of this ends up being cheaper, easier and more productive than just staying in the EU, then I’ll take my hat off to them. — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) September 23, 2020

2.

Hi. I live in Kent. Will I need a special passport? Can we begin a campaign for Kexit? I'm not sure we should be into this 'Sterling' single currency thing the rest of the UK have going on. I suggest cobnuts as a currency. https://t.co/MAWME2iaTW — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) September 23, 2020

3.

Let me get this clear: because some people believed a lie on a bus, Britain stands to lose Scotland, Northern Ireland and a sizeable chunk of Kent? In the end England's just going to be an angry little fortified town somewhere in the Midlands, isn't it? — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) September 23, 2020

4.

"We made Kent French by mistake" pic.twitter.com/0AiZAF0wOA — Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) September 23, 2020

5.

Kent Presidential Election Winner:



2/1 Nigel Farage

3/1 Tracey Crouch

4/1 Tracey Emin

12/1 Archbishop of Canterbury

16/1 Pete Doherty — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) September 23, 2020

6.

I'll be honest, when people said that Brexit risked breaking up the Union I did not think Kent would be the first to go. https://t.co/cTpeqmlYVL — Dan Sohege (@stand_for_all) September 23, 2020

7.

8.

Will the ‘Kent Access Permit‘ get shortened to ‘Kermit’? Because that’s really the only positive I can see here. https://t.co/k1b8dd2cOH — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) September 23, 2020

9.

2016:

Brexit will improve your lives



2020:

You’ll need a permit to access Kent https://t.co/yK3Reqphra — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 23, 2020

10.

11.

Let's build a wall around Kent! A big beautiful wall! And make Sussex pay for it! — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) September 23, 2020

12.

Farage having to become an asylum seeker to get into the UK from Kent is maybe the most logical outcome to all this. — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) September 23, 2020

13.

Saddest thing about this is that Kent actually has a Deal. https://t.co/mtvhjcKr2V — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) September 23, 2020

14.

So in order for Britain to leave the EU, Kent will have to leave Britain. This is an amazing plot twist. — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) September 23, 2020

Related – Reaction as government proposes de facto internal border in Kent