More big news.

Keir Starmer is expected to make a major announcement later today.

The Prime Minister has vowed to ‘deliver security and renewal for our country’ following an unexpected announcement of a major trade deal with the US.

Starmer’s statement comes after Trump teased a ‘major trade deal’.

Speaking to the London Defence Conference, Sir Keir said: “Talks with the US have been ongoing and you’ll hear more from me about that later today.

“But make no mistake, I will always act in our national interest, for workers, businesses and families, to deliver security and renewal for our country.”

Meanwhile, a Downing Street spokesperson added: “The Prime Minister will always act in Britain’s national interest – for workers, for business, for families.”

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meets with US President Donald Trump, during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House on February 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Carl Court – Pool/Getty Images)

This comes after Trump actioned towering tariffs on many of his country’s trading partners last month, which was followed by a 90-day freeze on levies.

As a result, the various governments have spent the past five weeks toing and froing with Washington ahead of the next deal deadline.

A 10% global tariff remains, which included the UK, although Trump’s administration did not demand the higher “reciprocal” tariffs imposed on other nations.

Reports suggest Washington is also closing in on new trade deals with India and Israel, while the likes of Vietnam, Japan and South Korea are still locked in negotiations.

This week also marks the start of talks between the US and China’s chief trading officials after the former hiked up China’s tariffs to 125% – Trump’s justification being that his nation had been “ripped off” for decades by its fellow economic giant.

China’s vice premier He Lifeng is set to attend the talks in Switzerland tomorrow (May 9), while US treasury secretary Scott Bessent and US trade representative Jamieson Greer will represent Washington at the meeting.