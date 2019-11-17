Outspoken right-winger Katie Hopkins has said that speaking her mind lost her her career and a lot of money.

Hopkins lost half a million pound legal case to the writer Jack Monroe.

Ms Monroe won a libel case against Katie Hopkins in 2017, after Hopkins falsely claimed that Monroe had defaced war memorials.

Hopkins was forced to sell her £1million Devon home after the legal battle left her out of pocket.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Hopkins said: “I live in a rented, modern, four-bedroom detached house with my husband Mark and our three children, aged 15, 14 and 10.

“It’s tucked out of the way for security reasons – our last home was rigged up to the local police station and had panic alarms fitted because of threats I received to my life.

“I was forced to sell it for £950,000 in early 2018 to pay off a legal bill in excess of £500,000.”

Wehn discussing her worst business idea, the ex Apprentice star said: “Arguably, not settling the legal case brought against me.

“I could have settled by giving £5,000 to a migrant charity but chose not to, and the ensuing court action and legal bills forced me to apply for an individual voluntary arrangement .”