Far right British commentator and former newspaper columnist Katie Hopkins has had her Twitter account suspended just hours after complaining that her blue ‘verified’ check mark had been removed.

The former reality TV star has a long history of pro-Trump, pro-Brexit and anti-immigration views.

A Twitter spokesperson said: “Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us – abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take action when our rules are broken.

“In this case, the account has been permanently suspended for violations of our hateful conduct policy.”

Rashford

The controversial figure also faced a backlash for her criticism of Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford following his successful campaign to continue free school meals, over the summer period.

Hopkins tweeted: “Dear Marcus Rashford, do you think women should think about how they are going to feed a child before they decide to have it?

“I do not want to pay to feed other people’s kids. You are welcome to. Thank you, Katie Hopkins.”

