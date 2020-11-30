Laurence Fox is at it again. The one-time actor turned full-time culture warrior, fresh off launching his own political party, has taken to Twitter to brag about breaking lockdown restrictions.

“Just had a large group over to lunch and we hugged and ate and talked and put the world to rights,” Fox said. “It was lovely. You’ll never take that away from people.”

Fox then lashed out at the NHS, which is unlikely to endear him to many people. “Stay out. Protect your rights,” he added. “If the NHS can’t cope, then the NHS isn’t fit for purpose.”

Finally, he added: “Compliance is violence.”

The backlash on social media was instant – with many telling Fox to “get a grip” and hitting out at his selfishness and criticism of the NHS.

Among the most vociferous critics was Piers Morgan who, on Good Morning Britain, said: “You know what Laurence, why don’t you just shut up. Why don’t you think about the NHS… these heroic people who are continuing to try and save the lives of complete strangers who have this lethal violence.”

Piers Morgan – Why don't you just shut up Laurence Fox… & think about the NHS & the heroic people who are continuing to try to save lives of complete strangers… & stop tweeting this garbage.#GMB pic.twitter.com/8g4aXhTCyY — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 30, 2020

Here’s some of the most significant reaction on Twitter.

When people like you exert your 'right' to break the law, Laurence, doctors like me care for more patients dying of Covid.



Dying, often, because they're ill, elderly or vulnerable. They may have cancer or be on chemotherapy, for example.



Their lives matter no less than yours. https://t.co/ef7l6srFzM — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) November 29, 2020

Laurence here stating, rather explicitly, that he cares neither to think of others or to use a single brain cell to note how all resources have limits.



I wonder if he would celebrate the deaths of others if he can meet his friends. https://t.co/zGlnFalPQj — Dr Ben 'Ward Viking' Janaway (@drjanaway) November 29, 2020

It turns out Laurence Fox is a selfish twat. Who'd have thought it? https://t.co/jKTv9Ml3si — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) November 29, 2020

I'm not often shocked, but the lunatic selfishness of this genuinely shocks me. https://t.co/Aiy9iwxMG1 — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) November 30, 2020

Imagine going on a panel show once and saying something stupid and getting roasted online for it and just doubling down over successive months until tweeting stuff like this is your life now https://t.co/Q0HTqenb2b — Jon Stone (@joncstone) November 29, 2020

