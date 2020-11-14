After turning a blind eye to fragrant abuses of lockdown laws and countless other misgivings, Boris Johnson finally drew the line at accusations that Dominic Cummings loyalists were referring to Carrie Symonds as “Princess Nut Nuts” according to newspaper reports.

The chief aide was unceremoniously booted out by the front door last night following several turbulent months at the heart of the Johnson administration.

He left his role following a power struggle amid claims he had briefed against Boris Johnson and his fiancee.

Senior Tory MPs have now called on the Prime Minister to use his departure to “reset the Government” following complaints the party and Parliament were not being listened to during his time as senior adviser.

But many people have been left aghast at where the PM “draws the line” when it comes to these sort of things, with political satirist Jonathan Pie saying it’s “good to know he has his priorities in check”.

So, calling his girlfriend ‘Princess nut nuts’ is where Boris draws the line. Good to know he has his priorities in check. pic.twitter.com/TNeTwf2u1J — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) November 14, 2020

Several other people pointed out that he has overlooked treating Parliament with contempt and breaking the rules during the height of the pandemic over the last few months.

How this Govt works:



-Put lies on side of a bus

-Treat Parliament with contempt

-Break rules and charge around country during pandemic

-Brief against Ministers



Nothing happens



-Call PM’s partner ‘Princess Nut Nuts’



You’re out — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) November 14, 2020

Mr Johnson was particularly riled by newspaper reports of Ms Symonds being referred to by ­Cummings loyalists by nicknames including “Princess nut nuts”. In other news, excess deaths in the UK are at 70,000 this year and we still don’t have a deal with the EU with a week to go. — Dr Phil Hammond (@drphilhammond) November 14, 2020

Things which are acceptable:

-50,000+ deaths

-letting vulnerable children go hungry

-giving lucrative contracts to your mates

-driving to Barnard Castle to test your eyesight



Things which are not acceptable:

-calling Carrie Symonds Princess Nut Nuts — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 14, 2020

While David Baddiel said he is sure he’s heard of that name somewhere else:

I could have sworn Princess Nut Nuts won the last series of Ru Paul's Drag Race. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) November 14, 2020

