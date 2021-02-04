John Cleese has hit out at recent media developments in the United Kingdom, saying he has “never felt quite so ashamed” of his country.

The Monty Python and Fawlty Towers star shared his disbelief at two new appointments to high ranking roles within the industry and the launch of a new TV channel that has raised eyebrows.

Last month it was revealed former Goldman Sachs banker and adviser to the chancellor Richard Sharp has been lined up to be the next chairman of the BBC after Sir David Clementi steps down.

Sharp has donated more than £400,000 to the Conservative Party since 2001, Electoral Commission records show, leading to accusations of cronyism and clear bias.

It comes as Paul Dacre gets set to become the new Ofcom chair with him a “remit to target the BBC”, according to sources.

Under his tenure at the Mail he ran headlines such as “The Swarm On Our Streets” in relation to migrants as well as peddling other nationalistic hyperbole such as “Migrants Spark Housing Crisis”, “Foreign Murderers And Rapists We Can’t Throw Out” and “More Migrants Are On Their Way”.

On August 31 2009, one of his headlines asserted that: “One out of every five killers is an immigrant”.

A new TV channel is also set to be launched that has been described by The Guardian as being the “anti impartiality” news channel.

GB News has funding from Dubai-based investment group Legatum and Vote Leave-backing hedge fund manager Sir Paul Marshall.

I’ve never felt quite so ashamed of my country — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) February 3, 2021

