JK Rowling has joined in a chorus of discontent towards the government’s response to the Dominic Cumming’s scandal.

Scores of Tory MPs have come out in support of the Prime Minister’s aide after he allegedly broke lockdown rules twice.

According to reports in the Observer and Sunday Mirror, the former Vote Leave campaign co-ordinator made a second trip to Durham and was seen there on April 19 – five days after being photographed on his return to Westminster.

A second eyewitness told the two papers they saw him a week earlier in Barnard Castle on Easter Sunday, a popular tourist location 30 miles away from Durham, during the period he was believed to be self-isolating.

But that didn’t stop MPs jumping to his support.

Michael Gove, Dominic Raab, Rishi Sunak and Matt Hancock all backed Cummings in tweets posted yesterday.

Oliver Dowden also said the PM’s aide “followed the guidelines and looked after his family. End of story.”

But one of Britain’s greatest ever storytellers was quick to refute the claim, saying:

I know ending stories and this ain't it, chief. pic.twitter.com/sziyjnTj2b — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 23, 2020

