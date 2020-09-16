Jim Davidson hit out at Diversity in a bizarre racist rant posted on YouTube.
The comedian suggested the dance troupe should do a routine about black men mugging people in the video, entitled ‘Who Needs Diversity?’.
He said the dancers “don’t give a f*** about George [Floyd]” following their raw Britain’s Got Talent performance inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.
“You just want to be famous don’t you. You want to be all around the world. That’s why you do it”, he added.
Asian community
Davidson, who was questioned by police after he allegedly told a black train attendant “you aren’t welcome in this country” in January, also took aim at the Asian community for “not taking no notice’ of coronavirus restrictions” and living “in a bubble of 300 in a f house.”
He goes on to say: “This is why it is happening in these areas. These areas are predominantly BAME areas.
“So f sort yourselves out, rather than walking around doing knees and protesting. Save your family. Save your next door neighbour.”
Response
The comments have received a stern response on social media.
Lorraine King wrote: “Archaic, washed-up, unfunny “comedian” complains about black people wanting equality, says too many black people are in adverts and on TV, and rants about black people committing crimes.
“Jim Davidson is irrelevant so is clearly seeking attention.”
But others seemed to welcome them, as the Mail Online comment section shows:
Related: More working class people voted Tory than Labour in 2019 – here’s how they’ve been repaid
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.