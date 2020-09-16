Jim Davidson hit out at Diversity in a bizarre racist rant posted on YouTube.

The comedian suggested the dance troupe should do a routine about black men mugging people in the video, entitled ‘Who Needs Diversity?’.

He said the dancers “don’t give a f*** about George [Floyd]” following their raw Britain’s Got Talent performance inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

“You just want to be famous don’t you. You want to be all around the world. That’s why you do it”, he added.

Asian community

Davidson, who was questioned by police after he allegedly told a black train attendant “you aren’t welcome in this country” in January, also took aim at the Asian community for “not taking no notice’ of coronavirus restrictions” and living “in a bubble of 300 in a f house.”

He goes on to say: “This is why it is happening in these areas. These areas are predominantly BAME areas.

“So f sort yourselves out, rather than walking around doing knees and protesting. Save your family. Save your next door neighbour.”

Response

The comments have received a stern response on social media.

Lorraine King wrote: “Archaic, washed-up, unfunny “comedian” complains about black people wanting equality, says too many black people are in adverts and on TV, and rants about black people committing crimes.

“Jim Davidson is irrelevant so is clearly seeking attention.”

But others seemed to welcome them, as the Mail Online comment section shows:

