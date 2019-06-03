Jeremy Corbyn to address anti-Trump demonstration as President meets outgoing PM Theresa May

68 SHARES Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Mail

As Donald Trump meets Prime Minister Theresa May while expressing support for her possible successor Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn is set to address a rally against the US President.

Hundreds of thousands of protestors are expected to march against the State Visit by Donald Trump from Trafalgar Square to Parliament Square, above them floating the Donald Trump baby blimp that has graced protests against the leader in cities across the US and all around the world.

“Tomorrow’s protest against Donald Trump’s state visit is an opportunity to stand in solidarity with those he’s attacked in America, around the world and in our own country – including, just this morning, Sadiq Khan,” the Labour Leader tweeted earlier.

A Labour spokesman confirmed: ” Jeremy Corbyn will attend and speak at the demonstration tomorrow against President Donald Trump’s state visit.”

Foreign Secretary – and hopeful to replace Theresa May – Jeremy Hunt, hit out at Leader of the Opposition, saying Corbyn was “virtue signalling.” Other Conservatives attacked the Labour leader too for speaking out against the President of the United States.

Other supporters such as Owen Jones defended the Labour Leader. Jones tweeted:

“It’d be really really weird if Jeremy Corbyn didn’t speak at a protest against the racist, misogynist, climate destroying President. Are the commentators treating this as an outrage being serious or are they just adopting the opposite position to anything he does at this point.”

The Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, joins Lib Dem chief Vince Cable and Commons Speaker Jon Bercow in declining to attend a state banquet to honour the US President Donald Trump.

The Leader of the Opposition earlier said: “Theresa May should not be rolling out the red carpet for a state visit to honour a President who rips up vital international treaties, backs climate change denial and uses racist and misogynist rhetoric.

“Maintaining an important relationship with the United States does not require the pomp and ceremony of a State Visit. It is disappointing that the Prime Minister has again opted to kowtow to this US administration.

“I would welcome a meeting with President Trump to discuss all matters of interest.”

Last time Donald Trump visited the UK around 250,000 demonstrators protested against the divisive president. He had recently banned Muslims from travelling to the US, retweeted fake news from Britain’s First and started incarcerating and separating children from their families onto southern border of the US. Thousands have still not been reunited.

Donald Trump will not have one-to-one state talks with Theresa May as he appears to be more interested in her successor, expressing support for Boris Johnson, as well as Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

US ambassador admits NHS is on the table in post-Brexit trade deal on Marr Show US ambassador admits to Andrew Marr that NHS will be 'on the table' in post-Brexit trade deal ahead of Trump visist:#SaveOurNHS #OurNHS #Brexitshambles Posted by The London Economic on Sunday, 2 June 2019

The US Ambassador this weekend refused to rule out the NHS being part of a post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and the US.

Details of US priorities from such a trade deal include hiking up the price of pharmaceutical drugs, lowering food safety standards and being able to intervene in UK fiscal policy.

MORE:

(c) Twitter / Born Eco