James O’Brien has been credited for giving a blistering account of the structural privilege that the A Level algorithm bestowed on the most advantaged children in society.
Speaking on his LBC show the presenter said the equation used by the government to calculate this year’s results “demonstrably delivers further advantage to the children born with the most”.
He took aim at the 5th Baron Bethell for a tweet that claimed “grit and perseverance” got him to where he is today, despite his privileged background.
“The 5th Baron Bethell extolling the virtues of grit and perseverance from a social media account that he probably set up on his House of Lords computer”, O’Brien lamented.
“He is a minister solely by dint of having inherited a barony and he honestly can’t see how disgraceful his comments are”.
I fluffed my A-levels. Taught me how to hustle. First to get a place in Univeristy. And haven’t stopped ever since. Grades are great, but grit and perseverance win every time. 🚀— Lord Bethell (@JimBethell) August 13, 2020
According to Ofqual’s figures pupils at private schools received double the improvement in A* and A grades compared with those attending state comprehensives.
O’Brien said the result is that boys and girls who attended some of the best schools in Britain will come out with “even more of a head start in life than the kids who went to the comprehensive school around your corner.
“It beggars belief. It really beggars belief”.
Watch the clip in full below:
"If you were doing Sanskrit at Eton, you would have got your grade put up. If you were set to be the first person from a bog-standard Comprehensive to go to Oxford, you would almost certainly have seen your grade go down. They can fix this NOW."@mrjamesob | #AlevelResults pic.twitter.com/1WSueibFdI— LBC (@LBC) August 14, 2020
Related: Postal workers sound the alarm as election scandal unfolds in America
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.