James Corden teamed up with Broadway stars last night to give Donald Trump a derisive send-off, channelling Les Misérables to celebrate only “One Day More” of his reign.

The Late Late Show presenter was joined by Joshua Grosso, Jillian Butler, Emily Bautista, Kyle Scatliffe, Shuler Hensley, Patti LuPone and Matt Lucas in the video which depicts Corden heading into work, happy to have his “last day of Trump jokes.

But as he walks into the office, a TV broadcasts Trump talking about false claims of a stolen election, which causes Corden to break into dramatic song.

“One day more/The final day of Trump as President,” he sings. “The White House has a brand new resident/It’s been four years of endless crimes/But now he’s finally out of time.”

He is joined by Broadway stars via television, who sing along in defiance.

“What a year this month has been/We’ll be in the parking lot/At Four Seasons Landscaping,” they sing. Later, they gleefully add, “His term is done/The day is here.”

Watch the video in full below:

.@JKCorden and an array of Broadway friends bid farewell to President Trump, Les Mis style. pic.twitter.com/l9PiSRvCOA — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 20, 2021

