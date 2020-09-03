Gary Lineker is reportedly set to welcome a refugee to live with him.

The Match Of The Day host, 59, has been critical of the Government’s response to migrants attempting to cross the English Channel.

Last month he described the response as “heartless and completely without empathy”. Now it has been reported former England footballer Lineker is ready to offer a refugee a place to stay.

Gary Lineker is reportedly set to welcome a refugee into his home (Jane Barlow/PA)

He has been in touch with charity Refugees at Home, according to the Mirror, and has no idea who he will be living with or where they will be from.

He will reportedly have to have an interview and a home visit from the charity before his application is approved.

Connection

Ex Everton and Spurs striker Lineker said he is “not at all” apprehensive, and told the newspaper: “I have had so much connection with refugees over the last couple of years.

“I have met scores of young ­refugees through football schemes and they are genuinely lovely kids and they appreciate any help they can get.

“I’m sure it will be fine. I have been thinking of doing something like that for a while.

“My kids are all grown up so I’ve got plenty of room so if I can help on a temporary basis then I’m more than happy to do so. Why not?”

Last month Lineker, father to four sons, hinted he was willing to house a refugee after sharing a screenshot from an email from Refugees at Home.

It came after Tory MP Lee Anderson accused Lineker of “virtue signalling” and suggested he should house “the next boat of illegal immigrants”.

Related – ‘Not just to save their souls – but our own’ Banksy-funded boat saving refugees