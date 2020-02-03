It took just one day for the British press to start blaming the failings of Brexit on the European Union.

Britain left the union on Friday evening with many of Saturday’s papers celebrating our “farewell to the EU”.

The Daily Express splashed a picture of a sunrise, saying “Rise and shine…. it’s a glorious new Britain”, while the Daily Mail rejoiced with a “We’re out!”.

Blame game

But 24 hours on and the mood had changed.

The Sunday papers took aim at the EU as Britain toughened its position in negotiations over the future relationship.

The Sunday Telegraph criticised the bloc for “reneging on the deal” in their “Brexit souvenir edition”, arguing that the Europeans have to learn to respect Britain’s new-found sovereignty.

‘EU reneges on deal’ turns out to mean ‘EU maintains its longstanding position to which the UK agreed in the Political Declaration’. Not quite the same thing. https://t.co/2Q3U0VyTlM — David Gauke (@DavidGauke) February 2, 2020

And the Sunday Express said Boris Johnson will soon set the tone for an assertive post-Brexit Britain and demand that the bloc treats the UK as an equal.

They could not wait one single working day after departure to blame EU for the future



Not one single working day



Not one https://t.co/RVxR80JfLC — David Allen Green (@davidallengreen) February 2, 2020

PM to get tough

Boris Johnson is set to tell the European Union he is prepared to accept border checks in a no-deal like scenario as tensions ratcheted up between the sparring sides.

The Government is understood to be privately infuriated by what it perceives to be attempts by Brussels to change the terms of the deal struck in October as part of the Withdrawal Agreement.

Reports have surfaced in recent days suggesting EU chiefs want the UK to continue to follow Brussels-made rules on standards and state subsidies, while accepting the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) over matters relating to any trade deal.

But in what promises to be a combative speech, the PM is expected to tell the EU he will accept no alignment, no jurisdiction of the European courts, and no concessions to any Brussels’ demands when talks start in March.

Related: An independent Scotland would be welcomed ‘enthusiastically’ by EU – Tusk