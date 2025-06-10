Israel has confirmed that Greta Thunberg has left the country after armed forces intercepted the aid ship carrying her and 11 other activists trying to deliver aid to Gaza.

“Greta Thunberg just departed Israel on a flight to Sweden (via France),” the Israel Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

Greta Thunberg just departed Israel on a flight to Sweden (via France). pic.twitter.com/kWrI9KVoqX — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 10, 2025

France has said that five of the six French activists on the boat refused to sign their deportation orders and will be brought before an Israeli judicial authority.

France’s Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, wrote on X: “Our consul was able to see the six French nationals arrested by the Israeli authorities last night.”

“One of them has agreed to leave voluntarily and should return today. The other five will be subject to forced deportation proceedings.”

Activist group Freedom Flotilla, which organised the trip, claimed that Israeli armed forces ‘unlawfully boarded’ their boat and that the group was ‘kidnapped by Israeli forces’.

In a statement on Monday, the group demanded the ” immediate release of all volunteers and the return of the stolen aid.”

“Their kidnapping is unlawful and a violation of international law,” they added.

Israel says that they took the activists to a prison for migrants, and then to Ben Gurion Airport to be deported.

“Some of the “Selfie Yacht” passengers are expected to leave within the next few hours,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“Those who refuse to sign deportation documents and leave Israel will be brought before a judicial authority, in accordance with Israeli law, to authorise their deportation.”

Israeli media reports that the activists were shown footage of the October 7 attacks before being deported.

The Madleen departed Sicily last Sunday (June 1) carrying flour, rice, baby formula, and other basic supplies amid a humanitarian crisis.

It aimed to break the Israeli sea blockade and to deliver aid to the people of Gaza, raising awareness about the humanitarian crisis at hand.

Among other activists on board were Game of Thrones actor, Liam Cunningham, and European parliamentarian Rima Hassan. The latter was denied entry to Israel earlier this year for her outspoken opposition to Israeli attacks on Gaza.

