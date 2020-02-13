A GP surgery in a busy part of north London has closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Ritchie Street Health Centre in Islington, just a five minute walk from Angel tube station, will remain closed until Friday, according to a post on its website.

The statement reads: “Practice is closed until 14/02/2019 due to coronavirus.

“Any patients that have symptoms should call 111 and not come into the practice.”

The closure comes after a woman in London became the ninth person in Britain to test positive for the deadly virus.

The woman – a Chinese national in her 20s or 30s – presented herself to a hospital in Lewisham, south east London, on Sunday, having reportedly traveled there in an Uber.