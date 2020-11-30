An anti-lockdown protestor was unable to come to court today after coming down with coronavirus symptoms.

Joseph Morgan, 30, was charged after breaking lockdown rules after attending a gathering in St James’ Park on May 9.

He is accused of breaking regulation 6 of the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations 2020 law which banned any person from leaving the place where they are living without reasonable excuse.

The legal clerk at Westminster Magistrates Court read out an email sent on November 27, which read: “I have coronavirus symptoms that are starting to worsen.

“The guidance says that I should not come to court. Please can you provide me advice as I want to make sure I am given the opportunity to represent myself.”

Irony

Prosecutor Komal Varsani said: “There is an irony considering the offence.”

Shortly after his arrest, Morgan, from Bromley, posted a GoFundMe in order to raise £3,000 for his legal fees.

He has only been funded just over 20 percent, or £644.

He said: “On May 9 I attended a peaceful protest in St James’ Park London to oppose the lockdown measures that have been imposed on the people of this nation.

“I was arrested for breaching coronavirus legislation.

“This [has] now given me the pleasure and honour on the behalf of YOU the people to challenge my arrest on the basis the lockdown was unlawful.”

He added: “We are passionate to deliver a victory WIN and nothing less.”

Bail

District Judge Alexander Jacobs said Morgan was right to not attend court even if a test finds he is not infected with the virus.

He said: “I have to take it on trust that he does have symptoms. If he has symptoms, and he does not have coronavirus, it does not mean he was wrong to not come to court today.

“The next hearing will be on April 7 in this court in the morning. He will be on unconditional bail.”

