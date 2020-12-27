The Government’s decision to end involvement in the European Union scheme has proved controversial, particularly as Boris Johnson previously said Brexit did not threaten participation.
The UK will no longer participate in the European Union scheme but will now create the homegrown Turing scheme.
Around 35,000 British students annually are said to study in the Erasmus scheme, which the UK joined in 1987 to allow students to study and work across Europe.
The Prime Minister told MPs in January that there was “no threat to the Erasmus scheme and we will continue to participate in it”.
But after successfully negotiating a trade deal with Brussels, Mr Johnson said that he had taken the “tough decision” to pull out of the scheme for financial reasons.
In response, SNP MP Douglas Chapman accused the Prime Minister of “lies and bluster”.
Needlessly
Labour’s shadow education secretary Kate Green said the Government had “needlessly” pulled the UK out of the scheme despite Mr Johnson’s promises.
“Young people must not see their opportunities reduced and subjecting the Turing scheme to future spending review decisions will increase uncertainty for organisations and young people,” she said.
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon previously described the decision to leave Erasmus as “cultural vandalism”, while former prime minister Gordon Brown also called for the UK to remain part of the scheme.
However, students in Northern Ireland will still be able to take part in the popular Erasmus student exchange scheme – thanks to the Irish government.
They have pledged to fund the programme at a cost of around €2.1m (£1.93m) a year.
Related: Video – Flashback to when Boris Johnson said ‘there is no threat to the Erasmus scheme’
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .