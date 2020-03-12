Ireland has today announced a nationwide shutdown over coronavirus.

Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar revealed schools, child care facilities, public offices and colleges are among the facilities that will close in a bid to stem the killer bug, which has killed more than 4,000 people worldwide.

Staff are being urged to work from home as the lockdown comes into effect from 6pm today.

The shutdown will last until March 29.

On Wednesday an elderly woman became the first person diagnosed with coronavirus in Ireland to die.

Varadkar said indoor gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor meetings of more than 500 people should be cancelled.

Teaching will be done online or remotely. State-run “cultural institutions” will close.