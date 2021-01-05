A doctor who quit in protest at Dominic Cummings’ controversial trip to Durham has created a timeline that appears to link Covid denialism with reported claims in the media by a small number of individuals against the actual reality of the disease.
At the time of his resignation he said: “I was in the third day of quite a hard set of intensive care unit shifts,” when he recalled hearing about Cummings’ journey.
“We had lost a couple of patients that weekend and a number had got better.
“The first time I wasn’t that perturbed, then it emerged there were multiple trips and that was quite outrageous, it was breaching lockdown when symptomatic and my initial reaction was outrage.
“Considering the protocols, dozens of extra shifts being worked across the health service, this huge amounts of human effort and the colleagues we have lost – I just felt that it was unacceptable and insulting at the time.”
All royalties from a book he wrote about his Covid-19 experiences, called ‘Duty of Care’ were to go charity to support NHS workers.
Debunk
Now he has created an interactive timeline that shows the claims in the media by a small cabal of journalists downplaying the virus and the increasing number of deaths from the disease.
The table is titled “Wrong COVID – A history of COVID commentators in relation to the pandemic in the UK.”
Guardian journalist Carole Cadwalladr shared the map and Tweeted: “This is absolutely brilliant. A timeline of ‘Wrong Covid’: the scientists, politicians & pundits sanctioned & enabled by mainstream media outlets whose minimising of the virus is a large part of why we are where we are.”
A lot of people on Twitter have found this resource very helpful.
Reactions
