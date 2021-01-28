An influencer who says she travelled out to Dubai to “motivate people” has received a brutal dressing down from a doctor on the frontline of the UK’s emergency pandemic response.
Personal trainer Sheridan Mordew, 24, from Sunderland, arrived in Dubai on January 2, just a few days before the third national lockdown, in order to film live workouts to inspire her clients back home in the UK.
She made an appearance on This Morning yesterday to try justify her trip to hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who dubbed her “selfish” and “disgraceful” for trying to imply her work – sharing sun-soaked selfies and outdoor fitness classes – was essential.
Dr Andrew Mackay was also unimpressed by her justification. Tweeting sarcastically, he said:
“I was debating whether or not to go into work in ICU tomorrow.
“Fortunately, this video of Sheridan riding a camel in the desert has motivated me to go in. I’ll show it to the nurses when they’re on a break and hopefully they’ll find it as inspirational as I did.”
