Flooding, snow and winds of more than 100mph saw many parts of the UK coping with tricky weather conditions over the weekend.
Two threat-to-life flood warnings were in place in Northamptonshire on Sunday morning, while snow fell in Scotland and a top wind speed of 106mph was recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight overnight on Saturday.
Meanwhile, snow fell across the central belt of Scotland, with residents in Stirlingshire waking having to clear driveways and footpaths.
