Flooding, snow and winds of more than 100mph saw many parts of the UK coping with tricky weather conditions over the weekend.

Two threat-to-life flood warnings were in place in Northamptonshire on Sunday morning, while snow fell in Scotland and a top wind speed of 106mph was recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight overnight on Saturday.

Residents living near the River Great Ouse in north Bedfordshire were “strongly urged” to seek alternative accommodation due to fears of flooding (Joe Giddens/PA)

In Norfolk, the flooded A1101 in Welney was passable only by boat (Joe Giddens/PA)

Anthony Gleave and his son Arthur, 3, canoe along the A1101 (Joe Giddens/PA)

A woman rides a horse through flood water in Bedfordshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Two severe flood warnings indicating a potential threat to life were in place on Sunday morning (Joe Giddens/PA)

A rainbow over Great Doddington in Northamptonshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

A downed tree in Golders Green, London as winds reached more than 100mph overnight (Alan Schneiderman/@alan_s01/PA)

The gales meant that for the first time ever, more than half of Britain’s electricity was generated by wind power on Saturday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Meanwhile, snow fell across the central belt of Scotland, with residents in Stirlingshire waking having to clear driveways and footpaths.

A man walks through the snow in Killin, Stirlingshire (Jane Barlow/PA)

A snow plough spreads grit (Jane Barlow/PA)

Snow fell at Mugdock Country Park, Glasgow (@BARRA72/Twitter/PA)

A motorist stops to take a closer look at the red deer (Jane Barlow/PA)

A road warning sign for ice alongside the A82 in Glencoe (Jane Barlow/PA)

Paths and driveways had to be cleared of snow in central Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)