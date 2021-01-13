A woman was fined by police after she drove 100 miles across three counties to get a burger.

North Yorkshire Police issued a fixed penalty notice to the motorist, who is in her 30s, on Saturday after she drove from Lincolnshire for a McDonald’s meal with her sister in Scarborough in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

Chief Inspector Rachel Wood of North Yorkshire Police said: “Driving through three counties to get a burger is not classed as essential travel.

The sun rises behind Scarborough Castle in Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Most people in North Yorkshire are trying really hard to stop the spread of Covid in our communities and protect the vulnerable.

“When this pandemic is over, we know everyone’s looking forward to going where they want, when they want.”

On Tuesday, a senior police chief said almost 45,000 fines have been issued to people across the UK for breaching Covid-19 laws.

National Police Chiefs’ Council chairman (NPCC) Martin Hewitt also warned that officers will not “waste time” trying to reason with people who have “no regard” for the safety of others.

