A woman was fined by police after she drove 100 miles across three counties to get a burger.
North Yorkshire Police issued a fixed penalty notice to the motorist, who is in her 30s, on Saturday after she drove from Lincolnshire for a McDonald’s meal with her sister in Scarborough in breach of Covid-19 regulations.
Chief Inspector Rachel Wood of North Yorkshire Police said: “Driving through three counties to get a burger is not classed as essential travel.
“Most people in North Yorkshire are trying really hard to stop the spread of Covid in our communities and protect the vulnerable.
“When this pandemic is over, we know everyone’s looking forward to going where they want, when they want.”
On Tuesday, a senior police chief said almost 45,000 fines have been issued to people across the UK for breaching Covid-19 laws.
National Police Chiefs’ Council chairman (NPCC) Martin Hewitt also warned that officers will not “waste time” trying to reason with people who have “no regard” for the safety of others.
Related: Patel says limited ‘outdoor recreation’ is permitted during lockdown – despite it being prohibited
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .