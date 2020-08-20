The Daily Mail has been called out for its “hypocritical” front page this morning after it called on Brits to “wake up” to the migrant tragedy.
Devastating news of a drowned 16 year-old boy shook the nation yesterday after his body was found washed up on a French beach.
He drowned in the English Channel while trying to reach the UK and is one of many who have attempted the perilous journey over the summer months this year.
Years of anti-migrant rhetoric
Following years of anti-migrant rhetoric people were surprised to see the Daily Mail issuing a plea for people to “wake up to this tragedy” on its front page today.
Nick Turton called the hypocrisy “astonishing”, with several other social media users expressing their dismay.
The hypocrisy of this #DailyMail front page is astonishing. pic.twitter.com/r3wInFvmdK— Nick Turton (@Njturton) August 19, 2020
The sheer hypocrisy is quite astounding pic.twitter.com/7A0mONDSWX— Owen Severn (@OSevern) August 19, 2020
Makes “our kids safe from one of them”
There was outcry yesterday after comments from Mail Online readers went viral.
Many appeared to celebrate the news of the drowning boy on Facebook, calling the news “good” and saying there was now “one less to feed”.
Robert Simpson said that the boy’s death makes “our kids safe from one of them”, while another reader, John Fox, said: “So? One less we will have to keep and pay for.”
Ian Jarrett said “cry me a river”, while David Rochford lamented that “just one” migrant had died. Rossi Irvine, writing on Facebook, said: “Good. Maybe then stop trying to come over.”
