A knife fiend repeatedly stabbed a mum in front of her young child.

Police are hunting the thug who attacked the 36-year-old mum from behind in Streatham Hill, south London, before running off.

The mum was rushed to hospital following the “horrific” attack on Monday afternoon.

She remains in hospital, but her injuries have been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

The child, who was in a pushchair, was not physically injured.

Police described the suspect, who did not speak as he stabbed the victim three times before running off, as a black man, around 6ft and wearing dark clothing.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a mother was stabbed in an unprovoked attack in Streatham Hill while she was with her child.

“Officers were called at 5.23pm on Monday December 30th to a report of a 36-year-old woman stabbed in Downton Avenue, Streatham Hill.

“The woman was taken to hospital. Her injuries have been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

“The stabbing occurred as the victim was pushing her child in a pushchair. The child was not injured.

“She was attacked from behind by a lone suspect, described as a black man, around 6ft tall and wearing dark clothing.

“The man did not speak as he stabbed the victim three times before running off down Downton Avenue away from the High Road.”

Detectives from South Area CID are investigating.

The spokesman added: “Extensive enquiries, including forensic work and CCTV analysis, are ongoing.

“At this stage, officers retain an open mind as to any motive.

“There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.”