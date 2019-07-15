Police hunting a serial sex attacker who has raped two women and attacked two others in just 11 days have released video footage of the suspect.

The beast has struck four times in the early hours of the morning in and around east London.

Now detectives have released video footage of a man sought in connection with the series of sexual attacks.

The footage was captured at 3.10am on Saturday July 6th in the Leyton area, just 15 minutes before one of the attacks, and shows the suspect walking down the street.

The first attack happened at 2.40am on Monday July 1st at 2.40am in a residential street in the Plaistow South area in Newham.

A 35-year-old woman was walking home when she was grabbed from behind by a man who then raped her. He also stole items from her.

The second attack happened at 3.25am on Saturday July 6th, near Leyton tube Station, where a woman was followed by a man who mugged here.

Detectives say he also made “sexual advances” towards her.

The third incident happened just under an hour later when a 31-year-old woman was raped at 4.20am in Amethyst Road, Leyton. She was also robbed by the beast.

The latest linked attack happened at 3.30 am in Central Park Road, East Ham.

Image released by police of a man they are keen to trace in relation to two sexual assaults on women in Newham and Waltham Forest on July 1 and July 6. credit;SWNS

The victim, also 31, reported that she was followed by a man who threatened her and attempted to rape her.

Detectives say he also stole a number of items off her.

They are treating all four incidents as linked due to the similarities of the attacks.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Packer, of the Met’s North East Command Unit, said: “This moving footage is a great opportunity to have detailed look at this suspect.

“Do you think you recognise him? If so it is imperative that you contact us.

“I am convinced that there will be a member of the public who takes a good close look at this footage and thinks ‘wait a minute, that looks a lot like…’. All I need is a name.

“If you think you know who this man is, please don’t delay – contact my team right away on 07881 330951.”

He said all four victims are being supported by specially trained officers.

He added: “Extra patrols have been carried out in the areas where the attacks have taken place.”

And he urged women walking alone at night to remain vigilant, to be mindful of their surroundings, and to keep family and friends informed of where they may be going.