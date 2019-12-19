Over 100 artists, musicians, comedians and writers including Ken Loach, Brian Eno, Alexei Sayle and Nigel Kennedy have signed a letter paying tribute to Jeremy Corbyn.

They write thanking him for his “humanity, courage and insight” and “raising political awareness in our country to a level not seen since the end of World War II.”

The letter praises the Labour Party leader’s “dignity” in the face of unprecedented provocation from the media.

Hundreds more people from all kinds of other professions have been emailing asked to add their names too within hours of writer David Wilson posting the letter on the People’s Campaign For Corbyn Facebook page, where the letter has been shared hundreds of times.

“Twenty four hours ago we published a letter in support of Jeremy Corbyn, signed by Ken Loach, Brian Eno, Alexei Sayle and many others – musicians, writers, poets, photographers and actors. Almost immediately our email inboxes were filling up with requests to add their names, all of them accompanied with impassioned messages of solidarity for the man and all he represents and struggles for,” said David Wilson.

“It really is an example of ‘We are all Jeremy Corbyn’. It reached the stage when I didn’t want to have to read yet another impassioned plea to be included in the letter. But of course I do, but how to deal with this tsunami of solidarity?”

Mr Wilson said that at points his email stopped working with 20 emails a minute. He promised that all the names are recorded on an updated letter which will be forwarded onto the Labour party leader’s office, along with the original list of cultural figures, and showed us the emails that had come in.

Those that wanted to add their names to the open letter, included:

Anne Mapson I would like to add my name to the general non artists list. I am a Palliative care nurse. Jeremy Corbyn is a man of principle.

Jane Kinsella I too would like to be added to this list. An ex NHS nurse who now works with disadvantaged vulnerable adults.

JC gave me back my faith in politicians (some of them anyway) – I am sorry that he isn’t leading us into the future, I fear we’re heading for for a very challenging few years.

Engineer Phil Smith Although I’m not an artist or poet I would like to the thank Jeremy Corbyn and this post just about says it all.

Here is the original letter:

To Jeremy Corbyn MP – leader of the Labour Party

As artists and writers, we would like to thank you for raising political awareness in our country to a level not seen since the end of World War II. Your humanity, courage and insight have mobilised a new generation of socialist activists.

Much of our work reflects the world we live in and, as leader of the Labour Party, you have inspired and energised us for the future.

The media has been atrocious in the recent election and, in the face of provocation, we congratulate you for keeping your dignity and clarity.

You will never be forgotten.

Sincerely

Ken Loach – film director

Brian Eno – musician/producer

Grime 4 Corbyn

Nigel Kennedy – musician

Alexei Sayle – writer and comedian

A L Kennedy – writer

Michael Rosen – writer/poet

Francesca Martinez – comedian

Peter Kennard – artist

Richard West – AKA Mr C – DJ/musician

Matthew Collings – painter and art critic

Victoria Brittain – writer

Louise Christian – writer/ human rights lawyer

Habib Ahmadi – writer

Jacky Alty – glass artist

Sue Angus – artist

Tessa Angus – photographer/musician

Anthony Anaxagorou – poet

Anne Aylor – writer

Frank Barat – writer

Gerry Barnett – musician

Greta Berlin – sculptor

Heather Bird – musician

Cecily Bomberg – writer

Richard Bradbury – writer

Jezz Brown – writer

Carol Browne – writer

Emma Catnip – musician

Klaudija Cermak – writer/artist

Julia Chantrell – artist

Penny Crichton-Seager – artist

Nigel Clark – musician/former ‘Dodgy’

Frank Darnley – sculptor

Neil Devlin – writer

Annie Duarte – theatre director

Valerie Driscoll – artist

Neil Faulkner – archaeologist/writer

Odette Farrell – artist

Andrew Feinstein – writer

Nicola Field – writer

Mary Finnigan – writer

Matt Foot – writer

Owen Gallagher – poet

Donald Gardner – poet

Lindsey German – writer

Ian Graham – writer/computer scientist

Lana Grant – writer

Adrian Green – poet

Kevin Higgins – writer

Amanda Hunter – silversmith

Tansy Hoskins – writer

Robert Ilson – poet

Stuart Inman – poet/photographer/writer

Katherine Jameson – painter

Thusitha Jayasundera – actor

Ken Livingstone – writer and ex-Mayor of London

Pallo Jordan – writer and Minister in Mandela’s SA government

Judith Kahn – writer/musician

Ronnie Kasrils – writer and Minister in Mandela’s SA government

Penny Kealey – artist

Alice Kilroy – banner maker

Natasha Koczy – musician

Richard Kuper – writer

Simon Leibowitz – photographer/educator

Maxine Linnell – writer

Tom Loffill – painter/musician

Vanessa Lucas-Smith- musician

Lee Mark-Jones – Theatre of the Wild

Anna Mazotta – artist

Kathleen McCreery – writer/playwright/director

Susan Medina – writer

Russell Mills – artist

Nak Modak – actor

Les Monaghan – photographer

Brendan Montague – Editor, The Ecologist

Merilyn Moos – writer

Deicola Neves – musician

Maggie Nicols – musician

Mia Nisbet – fashion designer

Rebecca O’Brien – film producer

Miriam O’Donovan – director Speakeasy Sessions, Skibbereen

Matt Panesh – writer

Hekate Papadaki – writer

Jamie Perera – composer/producer

Billy Radford – artist

John Rees – writer

Selese Roche – poet

Emma Rowell – independent bookshop

Dilshini Sandhu – musician

Sabby Sagall – writer

Tim Sanders – illustrator/cartoonist

David Seeger – ceramics artist

Nabil Shaban – actor

Sarah Shore – illustrator

Angela Tapping – poet

Theresa Tomlinsion – writer

Greg Tree – musician/artist

Andy Turner – musician

Michael Walling – Border Crossings, Artistic Director

Mat Watkinson – voice artist/former DJ

Roy Weard -writer/musician

Samantha Welstead-Wood – illustrator

Merryn Williams – poet

Ian Wilson – sound designer

John Wilton – Prof. Intern. Relations

David Wilson – writer

Jan Woolf – writer

Haifa Zangana – Iraqi writer

And many, many more people who are not artists or writers.

