Over 100 artists, musicians, comedians and writers including Ken Loach, Brian Eno, Alexei Sayle and Nigel Kennedy have signed a letter paying tribute to Jeremy Corbyn.
They write thanking him for his “humanity, courage and insight” and “raising political awareness in our country to a level not seen since the end of World War II.”
The letter praises the Labour Party leader’s “dignity” in the face of unprecedented provocation from the media.
Hundreds more people from all kinds of other professions have been emailing asked to add their names too within hours of writer David Wilson posting the letter on the People’s Campaign For Corbyn Facebook page, where the letter has been shared hundreds of times.
“Twenty four hours ago we published a letter in support of Jeremy Corbyn, signed by Ken Loach, Brian Eno, Alexei Sayle and many others – musicians, writers, poets, photographers and actors. Almost immediately our email inboxes were filling up with requests to add their names, all of them accompanied with impassioned messages of solidarity for the man and all he represents and struggles for,” said David Wilson.
“It really is an example of ‘We are all Jeremy Corbyn’. It reached the stage when I didn’t want to have to read yet another impassioned plea to be included in the letter. But of course I do, but how to deal with this tsunami of solidarity?”
Mr Wilson said that at points his email stopped working with 20 emails a minute. He promised that all the names are recorded on an updated letter which will be forwarded onto the Labour party leader’s office, along with the original list of cultural figures, and showed us the emails that had come in.
Those that wanted to add their names to the open letter, included:
Anne Mapson I would like to add my name to the general non artists list. I am a Palliative care nurse. Jeremy Corbyn is a man of principle.
Jane Kinsella I too would like to be added to this list. An ex NHS nurse who now works with disadvantaged vulnerable adults.
JC gave me back my faith in politicians (some of them anyway) – I am sorry that he isn’t leading us into the future, I fear we’re heading for for a very challenging few years.
Engineer Phil Smith Although I’m not an artist or poet I would like to the thank Jeremy Corbyn and this post just about says it all.
Here is the original letter:
To Jeremy Corbyn MP – leader of the Labour Party
As artists and writers, we would like to thank you for raising political awareness in our country to a level not seen since the end of World War II. Your humanity, courage and insight have mobilised a new generation of socialist activists.
Much of our work reflects the world we live in and, as leader of the Labour Party, you have inspired and energised us for the future.
The media has been atrocious in the recent election and, in the face of provocation, we congratulate you for keeping your dignity and clarity.
You will never be forgotten.
Sincerely
Ken Loach – film director
Brian Eno – musician/producer
Grime 4 Corbyn
Nigel Kennedy – musician
Alexei Sayle – writer and comedian
A L Kennedy – writer
Michael Rosen – writer/poet
Francesca Martinez – comedian
Peter Kennard – artist
Richard West – AKA Mr C – DJ/musician
Matthew Collings – painter and art critic
Victoria Brittain – writer
Louise Christian – writer/ human rights lawyer
Habib Ahmadi – writer
Jacky Alty – glass artist
Sue Angus – artist
Tessa Angus – photographer/musician
Anthony Anaxagorou – poet
Anne Aylor – writer
Frank Barat – writer
Gerry Barnett – musician
Greta Berlin – sculptor
Heather Bird – musician
Cecily Bomberg – writer
Richard Bradbury – writer
Jezz Brown – writer
Carol Browne – writer
Emma Catnip – musician
Klaudija Cermak – writer/artist
Julia Chantrell – artist
Penny Crichton-Seager – artist
Nigel Clark – musician/former ‘Dodgy’
Frank Darnley – sculptor
Neil Devlin – writer
Annie Duarte – theatre director
Valerie Driscoll – artist
Neil Faulkner – archaeologist/writer
Odette Farrell – artist
Andrew Feinstein – writer
Nicola Field – writer
Mary Finnigan – writer
Matt Foot – writer
Owen Gallagher – poet
Donald Gardner – poet
Lindsey German – writer
Ian Graham – writer/computer scientist
Lana Grant – writer
Adrian Green – poet
Kevin Higgins – writer
Amanda Hunter – silversmith
Tansy Hoskins – writer
Robert Ilson – poet
Stuart Inman – poet/photographer/writer
Katherine Jameson – painter
Thusitha Jayasundera – actor
Ken Livingstone – writer and ex-Mayor of London
Pallo Jordan – writer and Minister in Mandela’s SA government
Judith Kahn – writer/musician
Ronnie Kasrils – writer and Minister in Mandela’s SA government
Penny Kealey – artist
Alice Kilroy – banner maker
Natasha Koczy – musician
Richard Kuper – writer
Simon Leibowitz – photographer/educator
Maxine Linnell – writer
Tom Loffill – painter/musician
Vanessa Lucas-Smith- musician
Lee Mark-Jones – Theatre of the Wild
Anna Mazotta – artist
Kathleen McCreery – writer/playwright/director
Susan Medina – writer
Russell Mills – artist
Nak Modak – actor
Les Monaghan – photographer
Brendan Montague – Editor, The Ecologist
Merilyn Moos – writer
Deicola Neves – musician
Maggie Nicols – musician
Mia Nisbet – fashion designer
Rebecca O’Brien – film producer
Miriam O’Donovan – director Speakeasy Sessions, Skibbereen
Matt Panesh – writer
Hekate Papadaki – writer
Jamie Perera – composer/producer
Billy Radford – artist
John Rees – writer
Selese Roche – poet
Emma Rowell – independent bookshop
Dilshini Sandhu – musician
Sabby Sagall – writer
Tim Sanders – illustrator/cartoonist
David Seeger – ceramics artist
Nabil Shaban – actor
Sarah Shore – illustrator
Angela Tapping – poet
Theresa Tomlinsion – writer
Greg Tree – musician/artist
Andy Turner – musician
Michael Walling – Border Crossings, Artistic Director
Mat Watkinson – voice artist/former DJ
Roy Weard -writer/musician
Samantha Welstead-Wood – illustrator
Merryn Williams – poet
Ian Wilson – sound designer
John Wilton – Prof. Intern. Relations
David Wilson – writer
Jan Woolf – writer
Haifa Zangana – Iraqi writer
And many, many more people who are not artists or writers.
