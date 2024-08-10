A man from Northampton who egged rioters on to ‘burn down hotels’ housing asylum seekers learned a thing or two about consequences this week. Tyler Kay, aged 26, posted on Twitter that it was ‘100% the plan’ to torch these buildings to the ground.

Who is Tyler Kay? Riot supporter made an example of

He encouraged people to replicate the scenes witnessed in Tamworth and Rotherham last weekend, where fires were started outside of immigrant-hosting hotels – exits were also blocked at least one of the locations by the far-right thugs.

On Wednesday 7 August, hope largely trumped hate across the UK – as the racist riots abated, and made way for peaceful, anti-racist demonstrations. However, this was the same evening that Mr. Kay decided to air his vile grievances.

Taking to the social media platform, he told rioters to ‘set fire to all the f***ing hotels full of the b******s’, and called for mass deportations across the country. Kay went one step further in one of his replies, and tagged Northamptonshire Police’s account himself.

‘I won’t be arrested’, claimed man who was arrested 24 hours later

His tirade was initially followed by some hubris… before the inevitable back-tracking began. The keyboard warrior tried to state he was making a point about ‘two-tier policing’, before insisting that he ‘will not be arrested’ for his offensive post.

“My point is more that it’s one rule for some, and another rule for others. Because let me categorically tell you now… I will not be arrested by Northamptonshire Police. Just showing part of the two-teir [sic] policing.” | Tyler Kay

Pro-riot poster spoke ‘in detail’ about plans to burn down hotels

On Thursday, Kay received a knock at the door – like so many troublemakers have done over the last few days – and was taken into custody. He pleaded guilty to publishing material intending to stir up racial hatred, and was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Friday.

In total, the regretful riot-rouser will now spend just over three years behind bars. Some of his other posts expressed his desire to take part in the violence, boasting that he had ‘watched enough CSI’ to get away with any involvement. That went well, then.

Tyler Kay case ‘shows how quickly offenders will be dealt with’

Rosemary Ainslie, Acting Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, promised that swift convictions will continue over the next few days – and further warning that posting inciteful comments online can lead to ‘serious, real consequences’.

“It’s important that I make it absolutely clear – online actions have real consequences. Kay wrote about setting fire to hotels and amplified posts advocating action against immigrations solicitors – this online behaviour will not be tolerated.”

“He was convicted only a day after he made the social media post, which displays just how quickly offenders such as Kay will be brought to justice. The CPS will continue to act swiftly and robustly to tackle such behaviour.” | Rosemary Ainslie