A hotel in Scotland has ruthlessly kicked staff out of live-in accommodation after telling them their services are “no longer required”.

Bosses at the Aviemore Coylumbridge Hotel, run by Britannia Hotels, sent a letter to members of their workforce yesterday telling them to vacate the premises “immediately”.

Staff were told they would be paid up to their final day together with any accrued holidays not already taken and one week’s pay in lieu of notice.

Angry reaction

The blunt letter, which blames the Covid-19 pandemic for their decision, has been widely shared on Twitter since being sent out.

Andrew Neil joined a chorus of angry reaction, saying:

“I suspect many folks, when they see this, will be adding Britannia Hotels to the list of businesses they will not be frequenting when this crisis is over.”

Peter Caddick-Adams also said the hotel “no longer deserve any customers” because “by their own letter, they treat their staff appallingly”.

Aviemore Coylumbridge Hotel sent this letter to staff today. Not just fired but chucked out of their accommodation with no notice and no redundancy pay! @BritanniaLtd Britannia Hotels should be ashamed of themselves. Certainly no "room at the inn" here, disgusting. pic.twitter.com/p6ZB2IYfoK — John G. Burns (@ScaryHighlander) March 19, 2020

Appalling letter

Read the note in full below:

“Taking the latest Government advice, this letter is to confirm that with effect from 19th March 2020 your employment has been terminated as your services are no longer required.

“Your final payslip will include all hours worked up to and including your final day, together with any accrued holidays not already taken and one week’s pay in lieu of notice.

“You are asked to vacate the Hotel accommodations immediately, returning any company property to John Macfarlane, Hotel Controller before leaving the hotel.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish you every success in securing future employment and thank you for your time at Britannia Hotels.”

