Pictures of crowded beaches emerged yesterday as hordes of Brits headed to the coast to bask in the sun.

Thursday could also see the UK’s hottest day of the year with scorching temperatures forecast to rise even further.

The Met Office said temperatures in west London could reach 33C (91.4F), while parts of Wales could see the mercury rise to 34C (93.2F).

Bournemouth beach

Bournemouth beach appeared to be particularly popular judging by the pictures.

Thousands of people turned out to soak up the sun, although concerns over social distancing measures and littering were aired.

Bournemouth Beach This morning at 4:30AM after yesterday’s visitors @Bournemouthecho pic.twitter.com/aNwGjlUuJL — 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭 𝐏𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 (@Matt_Pinner) June 25, 2020

Weather forecast

According to our daily weather forecast for London, Brits can expect much the same conditions today.

It will still be a little breezy and cooler along the coast though, the wind spreading inland during the evening. Maximum temperature 31 °C.

