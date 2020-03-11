Greta Thunberg Tweeted today to emphasise, as she always does, how important it is to listen to scientific experts at a time like this. Greta is, for most, a breath of fresh air, trying to ensure future generations can breathe fresh air.

We can’t solve a crisis without treating it as a crisis and we must unite behind experts and science.

This of course goes for all crises.



Now the experts urge us to avoid big public gatherings for a better chance to #flattenthecurve and slow the spreading of the Coronavirus. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/24o3a7J9ed — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) March 11, 2020

You with Greta?

Well of course you are! However, as ever, the trolls of Twitter decided to go after a young woman who is trying to make the world a better place. Well that’s the internet folks, beautiful and savage in equal measure.

You have to ask, what is wrong with people?

Pandemic

The global coronavirus outbreak is a pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO), has said, as eight people were confirmed to have died in the UK.

WHO director-general Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus told reporters on Wednesday that the number of cases of Covid-19 outside China has increased 13-fold in the past two weeks, and the number of affected countries has tripled.

He said individual countries could still change the course of the virus through their actions, but said: “In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of Covid-19 cases, the number of deaths, and the number of affected countries, climb even higher.

“WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction.

“We have therefore made the assessment that Covid-19 can be characterised as a pandemic.”

