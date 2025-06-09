By Erin McLaughlin

Israeli armed forces have intercepted the Madleen, the aid ship carrying Greta Thunberg and 11 other activists trying to deliver aid to Gaza.

The activist group Freedom Flotilla, which organised the trip, claimed that Israeli armed forces ‘unlawfully boarded’ the boat and that the group was ‘kidnapped by Israeli forces’.

In a video, Thunberg said the boat and its crew “have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces or forces that support Israel.”

She continued: “I urge all my friends, family and comrades to put pressure on the Swedish government to release me and the others as soon as possible.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in an X post: “‘The ‘selfie yacht’ of the ‘celebrities’ is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. The passengers are expected to return to their home countries.”

The “selfie yacht” of the “celebrities” is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. The passengers are expected to return to their home countries.



While Greta and others attempted to stage a media provocation whose sole purpose was to gain publicity — and which included… pic.twitter.com/eEZSJJHVfd — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 9, 2025

The Madleen departed Sicily last Sunday (June 1) carrying flour, rice, baby formula, and other basic supplies amid a humanitarian crisis.

It aimed to break the Israeli sea blockade and to deliver aid to the people of Gaza, raising awareness about the humanitarian crisis at hand.

Among other activists on boars are Game of Thrones actor, Liam Cunningham, and European parliamentarian Rima Hassan. The latter was denied entry to Israel earlier this year for her outspoken opposition to Israeli attacks on Gaza.

The Madleen set off to try and break the Israeli blockade on Gaza (Getty)

The Freedom Coalition’s last humanitarian sailing mission to Gaza wasn’t successful either after two drones allegedly attacked the ship.

The activist group blamed Israel for the attack which damaged the ship ‘Conscience’ in early May.

The activists on board have been sharing footage of their journey, raising awareness along the way, but now fear being ‘cut off from the world’ with communications jammed.

Related: Krishnan Guru-Murthy praised for ‘exposing’ Israeli gov spokesperson