TRENDING:
NewsPolitics

Grenfell survivors beam powerful messages onto unsafe towers to mark 2nd anniversary of the tragedy

June 14, 2019

Powerful messages have been beamed onto unsafe tower blocks across the country two years on from the tragic Grenfell Tower fire.

On 14th June 2017 72 people were killed after flames were able to spread quickly through a tower block in West London due to cladding made from highly flammable aluminium composite material (ACM).

In the aftermath it emerged that 433 other high-rise residential and publicly owned buildings had the same kind of cladding.

Firefighters today warned that we risk “sleepwalking into another catastrophic loss of life” two years on from the disaster, raising concerns over funding cuts that have left them unable to prepare for similar fires in future.

The Fire Brigades Union said: “In the time since the fire, the government’s facile approach has utterly failed all those involved that night and the thousands of people who are at risk across the country.

“After two years, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry has delivered no answers and we are no closer to tackling any of the underlying causes of the tragedy.

“Countless homes are still wrapped in flammable materials, while warnings from tenants about risks to their safety go ignored. Fire and rescue services are, in the face of continued cuts, unable to prepare for a similar incident, with no national structures or coordination from government.

“As things stand, we risk sleepwalking into another catastrophic loss of life. We demand urgent action from government to ensure that the events of Grenfell Tower can never happen again.”

Action group Grenfell United also used the anniversary to highlight government inaction, with survivors projecting warning messages onto several buildings they believe are still unsafe.

The messages were seen on blocks in Manchester, Newcastle and London in a bid to “shine the spotlight” on fire safety issues that still exist in those towers.

The group said: “People (are still) going to bed at night in buildings wrapped in dangerous cladding, with no sprinklers and fire doors not fit for purpose.

“Grenfell United are calling on the public to #DemandChange by joining the campaign at: support.grenfellunited.org”.

Jack is a business and economics journalist and the founder of The London Economic (TLE).He has contributed articles to The Sunday Telegraph, BBC News and writes for The Big Issue on a weekly basis.Jack read History at the University of Wales, Bangor and has a Masters in Journalism from the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Related Posts

Opinion
Age-related benefits are outdated – it’s about time we redress the balance
Environment
Microplastics found in water, food and air the equivalent of eating a “credit card a week”
Opinion
The referendum was won on lies – so too will the Tory party leadership contest

Leave a Reply

People are talking about…

Cassette Boy trolls Boris Johnson’s leadership bid with this NSFW gem of a vid
May 17, 2019
How the global Youth Strike For Climate shows the future is bright
March 15, 2019
Refusals of FOI requests at record levels as government discloses less and less information
January 30, 2019
This Facebook comment about Jeremy Corbyn is going viral
237 Comments
May 31, 2017
List of MPs who voted to turn away 3,000 unaccompanied Syrian children
212 Comments
April 27, 2016

Latest Articles…

Woodgate named Middlesbrough head coach on three-year deal
June 14, 2019
‘Tame the nightmare’: U.S. writer McKibben pushes climate strike
June 14, 2019
Hernö Old Tom Gin
Spirit of the Week: Hernö Gin Distillery Old Tom
June 14, 2019
Ex-offenders and untrained members of public are sifting through vile child abuse images
June 14, 2019