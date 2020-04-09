Police in Greater Manchester had to break up more than 600 parties last weekend.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins has spoken out amid fears that the Easter weekend could lead to a similar number of breaches to lockdown rules.

There were 1,132 coronavirus-related breaches reported between Saturday and Tuesday, the force said.

That included 494 house parties – some with DJs, fireworks and bouncy castles – and 166 street parties.

Coronavirus Act 2020

One woman in Bury became the first person in Greater Manchester to be charged under the Coronavirus Act 2020 after police had to repeatedly shut down one of the parties.

Greater Manchester Police also had to deal with 122 different groups gathering to play sports, 173 more gatherings in parks and 112 incidents of anti-social behaviour and public disorder.

Mr Hopkins said: “We understand the desire people will have to spend time with family and friends over the Easter period, however it is vital that we follow the government guidelines.

“The single most important action we can take in fighting coronavirus is to stay at home in order to save lives.”

Lockdown likely to be extended

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden urged the public not to give up on the measures during the test of the long weekend as he predicted they would not be eased next week.

“I don’t think it’s very likely these measures are going to be changed given they’re just starting to have an effect but, as we said, we would review them,” he told BBC News.

“It’s only prudent that on an ongoing basis we review them after three weeks.”

Mr Dowden insisted the reason to hold off on making the decision until next week was because they were following the “proper process”, and not because ministers are waiting for the return of the PM, who he described as doing “reasonably well” in a stable condition.

Wales has already announced an extension of lockdown measures, and Welsh health minister Vaughan Gething said there is “virtually zero prospect” of experts advising that UK-wide measures can be eased yet, which he said would remain in place for “a number of weeks”.

The PM committed to a review at the three-week mark, which will be reached on Monday, but Downing Street now says it will take place “on or around” that point.

Emergency legislation designed to assist with Covid-19’s containment must also be reviewed at least once every 21 days – with the first due to be carried out by April 16 at the latest.

