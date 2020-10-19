A Labour MP has been admitted to hospital with pneumonia after testing positive for Covid-19.
Yasmin Qureshi said that, after 10 days of feeling unwell, she became “much worse” and was admitted to the Royal Bolton Hospital on Saturday.
The Bolton South East MP used a statement on Facebook to say she is being “very well looked after”.
Ms Qureshi has been one of the Greater Manchester MPs arguing against Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions being imposed on the region.
She said: “Two weeks ago, I began to feel unwell. I then tested positive for Covid-19, so my family and I immediately self-isolated at home. I have not travelled to Westminster or anywhere else.
“I continued to work as best I could remotely, attending virtual meetings and doing casework, but, after 10 days, I began to feel much worse and on Saturday I was admitted to the Royal Bolton Hospital with pneumonia.
“I’m being very well looked after and have nothing but praise and admiration for the wonderful staff at the hospital.
“They have been amazing throughout the process and I would like to extend my thanks to everyone working here in such difficult circumstances.”
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said his thoughts are with Ms Qureshi.
“My thanks go to the staff caring for Yasmin at the Royal Bolton Hospital, along with NHS staff across the country who are on the front line against Covid-19,” he added.
