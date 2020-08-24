Protests have erupted in Wisconsin after a black man was repeatedly shot in the back by police as children looked on.

The man, identified by the state governor as Jacob Blake, was flown by helicopter to hospital on Sunday evening after being shot repeatedly in the back in the city of Kenosha.

He was reportedly trying to break up a fight between two women when the officers arrived.

Footage shows Mr Blake, who does not appear to be carrying a weapon, seen walking towards a car as two officers followed him with their guns drawn.

As he opens the car door, one of the officers can be seen grabbing his vest and shooting him in the back.

Seven shots can be heard followed by the car’s horn continuously beeping.

Wow. This Black man was shot several times in the back by @KenoshaPolice today. He was getting into his car after apparently breaking up a fight between two women. He’s in critical condition now. We demand JUSTICE! #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/I1reDEp4nw — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 24, 2020

Protests

By late Sunday, fires had broken out along streets in Wisconsin, appearing to damage large lorries, as crowds confronted officers.

Officers in riot gear stood in queues and Swat vehicles remained on the streets near city buildings despite the declaration of a curfew until 7am.

Tear gas was used to disperse groups of people, according to reporters at the scene.

Wisconsin governor Tony Evers has released a statement condemning the shooting, saying that “while we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country”.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, which is investigating the shooting, did not release any details about the involved officers except to say they have been placed on administrative leave.

“No justice, no peace”

Following the shooting, social media posts showed neighbours gathering in the surrounding streets and hurling comments at police.

Some could be heard chanting “no justice, no peace” while others appeared to throw objects at officers and damage police vehicles.

Later on Sunday, in a scene that mirrored the months of protests over racial injustice around the world that have followed the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other black people killed by police, marchers headed to the Kenosha County Public Safety Building, which authorities mostly blocked off.

Protesters marched along queues of cars honking on their way to the station.

Some police officers were positioned on the roof of the station as people continued towards the building.

Outside the station, protesters clashed with officers dressed in riot gear that included plastic face masks and held plastic shields and batons that they occasionally used to push people back.

Action

Mr Evers meanwhile indicated an intention to further respond to the shooting.

“I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action,” he said.

“In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognise the racism in our state and our country for far too long.”

The city of Kenosha is located on Lake Michigan, about 40 miles south of Milwaukee.

Related: Sunday Times criticised for race-baiting ‘non-story’ as Proms claims rile the right wing