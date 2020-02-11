Reports are emerging that people detained for removal on a controversial deportation flight to Jamaica are being readied for a flight on Tuesday despite a High Court order.

Earlier on Monday evening, a charity won a court order against removing people who had been deprived of legal representation due to their mobile phones not working. Lawyers for Detention Action argued that the deportees had been denied access to justice because they had not had properly working mobile phones following problems with an O2 telecoms mast.

The Court of Appeal ordered the Home Office not to remove anyone on the flight due to fly 50 people to Jamaica – a country many had not been to since coming to the UK as children – if they did not have a functioning non-O2 Sim card from February 3 so were unable to communicate with a lawyer.

Bella Sankey, director of Detention Action, said the court’s decision was a “victory for access to justice, fairness and the rule of law”, and said it meant that no one currently detained at two immigration detention centres near Heathrow, which were the subject of the challenge, could be removed on Tuesday’s flight.

“We’re hearing reports tonight that in centres not covered by this order the gov’t is trying to remove people. I heard of someone whose grandmother was on a Windrush boat, who has not even spoken to a lawyer, that they are trying to put on a plane as we speak”@BBCNewsnight pic.twitter.com/tFL0fo09jZ — Detention Action (@DetentionAction) February 10, 2020

The two detention centres are Harmondsworth and Colnbrook, but reports are emerging late on Monday night of people being prepared to be transported by coach to the flight.

WHY are @ukhomeoffice IGNORING this Legal decision & putting people on coaches at Harmondsworth & Colnbrook – people with documented problems accessing lawyers due to phone signals! OUTRAGEOUS, disgusting behaviour from this nasty racist government #Jamaica50 #StopCharterFlights pic.twitter.com/QAkOUsEWsb — Movement for Justice (@followMFJ) February 10, 2020

On chartered flights people are usually shackled and accompanied by guards. Many people set to fly have UK families and have lived in the UK since early childhood.

Despite the court order, reports are emerging that people are being removed from the detention centres near Heathrow and bundled onto coaches.

There were reports of riot police arriving to facilitate the removal of people from Brook House Detention Centre near Gatwick, where many had also complained of difficulties gaining access to legal representation before the flight. Coaches have arrived to remove people detained there too.

BREAKING: I have received reports that emails/computers were down making it difficult for detainees at Brook House to contact solicitors & legal counsel today, and detainees were locked in cells more often than usual today which prevented them from contacting lawyers #Jamaica50 — Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) February 10, 2020

Earlier in the evening more large protests blocked off parts of Whitehall as people marched from Downing Street to the Houses of Parliament to protest against the flight that many see as adding an extra punishment to people who have lived in the UK among British families for most of their lives. Around 50 children would be separated from their parents if all are removed on the flight.

Protestors chant "No Charter Flights, We Want Human Rights" as they march to Westminster Bridge #Jamaica50 pic.twitter.com/aHQj9E9wgr — BARAC (@BARACUK) February 10, 2020

David Lammy called on the Home Secretary Priti Patel to explain why the flight is going ahead when the Government said it would suspend such chartered flights while conducting a review into the Windrush Scandal. But Priti Patel walked out of the chamber without answering the Tottenham MP to shouts of “shame.”

2 years ago, the government was exposed for detaining and deporting at least 164 black British citizens.



It suspended flights and set up a Review.



Why has it restarted deportations before the Review is implemented?



The #Jamaica50 flight must be stopped.pic.twitter.com/dfCp9n1vZw — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) February 10, 2020

Over 170 MPs and peers wrote to Boris Johnson asking him to halt the flight. The letter organised by Labour MP Nadia Whittome warned of the “unacceptable risk” of removing anyone with a potential Windrush claim.

Ms Whittome wrote: “The fact is that many of the individuals in question have lived in the UK since they were children and at least 41 British children are now at risk of losing their fathers through this charter flight.

“The Government risks repeating the mistakes of the Windrush scandal unless it cancels this flight and others like it until the Windrush Lessons Learned Review has been published and its recommendations implemented.”

An early leak of the Government review commission in the wake of the Windrush scandal called for to such deportations to be reconsidered, especially for those who had come to Britain as children.

However Boris Johnson told MPs “the people of this country will think it right to send back foreign national offenders.”

The people united, will never be defeated! We braved the cold, brought traffic to a hault and reminded the general public that this illegal deportation is a humans rights violation! We stood in solidarity with white people, Asians and Africans. Stay united 🖤🙏🏾💜 #Jamaica50 pic.twitter.com/BX2kWfkpi1 — United Borders (@UnitedBorders) February 11, 2020

Shadow Immigration Minister Labour’s Bell Ribeiro-Addy said such mass deportation flights were “the most brutal and inhuman way to remove people from this country”.

She added: “It often lacks due process, has little regard for deportees safety, and even less for their right to a family life. Both the Home Office and the Prime Minister do not appear to even have the correct information on those due on the flight.

“We are calling on the Government to halt all charter flight deportations until it publishes its Windrush lessons learned review. After the Windrush scandal, we expect better. But this Government will stop at nothing to maintain its hostile environment.”