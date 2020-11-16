Robert Peston has called on government ministers to explain why it didn’t buy the Moderna vaccine following news of successful trials today.

ITV’s political editor was told that the US firm wouldn’t do a deal with anyone outside the country back in September, but they have since agreed to supply 160 million doses of the vaccine to Europe.

I received no further explanation or clarification, other than that we have “bio similar potential alternatives”. It is important for the Vaccine Taskforce’s Kate Bingham and Matt Hancock to explain why they did not buy Moderna Vaccine and whether that was a mistake — Robert Peston (@Peston) November 16, 2020

British scientists have hailed the news that Moderna’s jab may be 94.5 per cent effective against coronavirus.

Interim data suggests the jab is highly effective in preventing people getting ill and may work across all age groups, including the elderly.

A Government spokesman said: “The news from Moderna appears to be good and represents another significant step towards finding an effective Covid-19 vaccine.

“As part of the ongoing work of the Vaccines Taskforce, the Government is in advanced discussions with Moderna to ensure UK access to their vaccine as part of the wider UK portfolio.

“Moderna are currently scaling up their European supply chain which means these doses would become available in spring 2021 in the UK at the earliest.”

