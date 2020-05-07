Government ministers are being told not appear on ITV’s Good Morning Britain following a series of gruelling interviews.

Host Piers Morgan has become renowned for his high octane interviews during the coronavirus crisis, with several MPs put to task over their handling of the outbreak.

And now it appears that the government has told its ministers to stay away in order to prevent further blushes.

Posting on Twitter, Morgan alleged:

“The UK govt has banned any ministers from appearing on @GMB after a series of them made complete fools of themselves in the face of basic and important questions.

“This is a pathetic and cowardly response to THEIR shameful incompetence.”

Government’s response makes Trump look logical

Earlier, he blasted Boris Johnson’s assertion that his government’s coronavirus strategy had been a “success” calling it “scandalous” and “utter bullsh*t”.

He also said Johnson’s handling had of the outbreak made US president Donald Trump look “logical”.

In a Daily Mail column, Morgan wrote: “We were scandalously slow and complacent in our response to its outbreak.

“We were scandalously under-prepared for it, particularly when it came to stock-piling Personal Protection Equipment for health workers and securing enough coronavirus tests as soon as the severity of the crisis became clear.

“Scandalously late”

“We were scandalously late to order a lockdown. We were scandalously complicit in sending infected elderly hospital patients back to care homes without testing them. And we’ve been scandalously inconsistent in performing policy U-turn after policy U-turn.”

