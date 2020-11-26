A postcode checker on the government website for people to discover which tier of coronavirus restrictions they will be in when lockdown ends has crashed immediately.

The much-anticipated announcement of the new, ‘beefed up’ tiered system saw people flock to the website, with many hoping to find out that they would be able to see friends and family or go to the pub.

But, instead, they were greeted with an error message: “Sorry, we’re experiencing technical difficulties”.

Just three areas – Cornwall, the Isle of Wight and the Isles of Scilly – will be in tier one, in which indoor mixing between households is allowed within the rule of six.

London and Liverpool – which had been in the highest tier before the national lockdown – will be in tier two, whereas places like Manchester and Newcastle will be in tier three.

In all tiers, gems and beauty services like hairdressers will be open. The first review of how the tiered system’s effectiveness is set for 16 December – meaning that some places could see their level of restrictions change before Christmas.

A full list of which areas have been put in what tier has now been published here.

