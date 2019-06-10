TRENDING:
Gove ‘unbackable’ in Tory leadership race

June 10, 2019

Michael Gove has become “unbackable” as the next Conservative Party leader following his drugs disclosure.

Formerly a well-fancied second favourite at 4/1 with Betway in the Tory leadership race, Gove’s odds are now at an all-time high of 20/1.

The 51-year-old’s recent confession to indulging in cocaine when working as a journalist looks to have blown his chances of being the next Conservative Party Leader, and Jeremy Hunt is the leading online bookmaker’s biggest mover as a result, coming in from 7/1 to 7/2 over the weekend.

Market leader Boris Johnson, despite having main rival Gove seemingly dislodged from the competition, has weakened in the last 48 hours to 4/7 from 4/11, while Andrea Leadsom is on the move and is now 15/2 from 9/1.

Betway’s Alan Alger said: “Michael Gove was simply unbackable as the 4/1 second favourite following his recent admittance to taking cocaine. We pushed him out to 6/1, then 11/1 and he’s now as big as 20/1 to be the next Tory Leader.

“When you consider that Gove, seemingly the biggest challenger to Boris Johnson, has drifted so markedly in the betting, you’d expect everyone to switch to backing Johnson. However, it seems as though punters want to get Boris beat and we’re taking a lot of bets on the likes of Jeremy Hunt and Andrea Leadsom.”

Next Conservative Party Leader:

Boris Johnson4/7
Jeremy Hunt7/2
Andrea Leadsom15/2
Sajid Javid20/1
Michael Gove20/1
Rory Stewart20/1
Dominic Raab22/1
Jack is a business and economics journalist and the founder of The London Economic (TLE).He has contributed articles to The Sunday Telegraph, BBC News and writes for The Big Issue on a weekly basis.Jack read History at the University of Wales, Bangor and has a Masters in Journalism from the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

