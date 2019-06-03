TRENDING:
Giant mural of climate campaigner Greta Thunberg appears in Bristol

June 3, 2019

A mural depicting teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg submerged in icy water has been unveiled in Bristol.

credit;SWNS

The artwork by Jody Thomas stretches the entire height of the Tobacco Factory’s 15-metre tall building, as part of Upfest, Europe’s larget street art festival.

Credit;SWNS

An Upfest spokesperson wrote on Twitter: “Pictures say a thousand words, but in this instance the words of Greta Thunberg paint a thousand pictures.”

credit;SWNS

Watch school striker Greta Thunberg’s rapturous address to London climate protestors

