Giant mural of climate campaigner Greta Thunberg appears in Bristol
A mural depicting teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg submerged in icy water has been unveiled in Bristol.
The artwork by Jody Thomas stretches the entire height of the Tobacco Factory’s 15-metre tall building, as part of Upfest, Europe’s larget street art festival.
An Upfest spokesperson wrote on Twitter: “Pictures say a thousand words, but in this instance the words of Greta Thunberg paint a thousand pictures.”
Watch school striker Greta Thunberg’s rapturous address to London climate protestors