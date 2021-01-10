Cadbury has stoked outrage among the so-called ‘Gammon’ brigade after it was revealed their new Easter 2021 ad features a gay couple kissing over their iconic egg.

Released to celebrate ‘five delicious decades’ of the Creme Egg, the ad documents the many ways the chocolate treat can be eaten, from using it in baking to the debate between licking or biting.

It also features real-life couple Callum Sterling and Dale K Moran who lean into each other as they take a bite of either end, which has stirred up some furious responses on social media.

‘Bob For a Full Brexit’ said “no wonder kids and teens are confused during puberty” after the ad was released, with others pledging to boycott the egg in protest.

Cadbury's new Creme Egg advert will feature a gay couple kissing

What The F**ks Going On? No Wonder Kids & TeensAre Confused During Puberty! https://t.co/CuhWKHJ9aq — Bob For A Full Brexit (@boblister_poole) January 10, 2021

This isn’t just my last ever Creme Egg!

It’s my last ever Cadbury’s product!

They’ve joined my “Yorkshire Tea” list as I call things that I never buy again pic.twitter.com/3xUKjIAOUX — Salazar (@LeeJack16647466) January 10, 2021

Others debated whether the marketing effort was necessary, while the phrase “I’m not homophobic but” was working hard on social.

I am not Homophobic but I just think the New Cadbury Egg advert to be shown on ITV is totally unnecessary. Showing two men passionately enjoying a Cream egg that Children love to eat will only confuse children as such a young age. Why?? pic.twitter.com/b7dZ5WTGQa — Philip Hall (@PhilipH21343285) January 10, 2021

Reaction elsewhere offered some much needed perspective. Flake, anyone?

I see the Cadbury's creme egg ad is getting the homophobes hot under the collar. Apparently it's disgusting to 'sexualise a kid's treat.'



Er, anyone for a Flake? 🤔 — Queen of Scotties 💙 (@RedWoman1552) January 8, 2021

The middle-aged men on Twitter who are quite offended by the new Cadbury’s Creme Egg ad (featuring a same-sex couple) are like “I’m not homophobic but…”



Really hate to break it to you, Phil from Wakefield, but you are homophobic. — Luke Corkery (@lukeacorkery) January 10, 2021

I wonder if the people all upset about 2 men kissing over a creme egg because "oh my gosh, children will be so confused" (spoiler: they won't!) were similarly put out by the effect on children of a woman simulating a blow job on a flake.



Or is that different? More acceptable🤔 — Jane💙 (@JaneRemain) January 10, 2021

