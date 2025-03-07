Later this year, people travelling with British passports will be required to pay a £6-waiver before entering most EU countries.

The European Travel Information and Authorisation Scheme (ETIAS) was originally meant to begin in 2023 but had faced postponement for a while.

ETIAS is a digital waiver that will allow Brits to travel to countries in Europe’s Schengen Area. It is a digital authorisation linked to the traveler’s passport.

The Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs announced that there will be a six month transitional period when the waiver scheme is rolled out.

This will mean that if British travelers do not have the waiver while travelling, they will not be denied entry into countries.

Those travelling to the Schengen Area will need to purchase the digital waiver online for £6 before they depart.

They can be obtained by filling out an online application form on ETIAS’s official website or app and uploading a photo of your passport.

The authorisation is valid for three years or until their passport expires.

The ETIAS travel authorisation is not a full visa. Instead, it means the EU can track visa-exempt visitors from third countries.

UK passport-holders are included in this now due to Brexit.

According to The European Commission, most travelers should receive their waivers within minutes.

The Schengen Area is a zone where passport checks are not required at borders.

Waivers will also be required in other EU nations such as Bulgaria, Romania and Cyprus.

The complete list of countries in which the waiver is required can be found here:

Andorra

Austria

Belgium

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Germany

France

Spain

Portugal

Sweden

Finland

Denmark

Lithuania

Latvia

San Marino

Estonia

Poland

Slovakia

Hungary

Slovenia

Italy

Greece

Czech Republic

Malta

Monaco

Liechtenstein

Iceland

Norway

Switzerland

Vatican City



