Four Royal Navy boats are on standby to patrol UK fishing waters in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Some of the national newspapers featured this story on their front pages.

The 80-metre vessels would guard British waters from EU trawlers in the event that there is no new agreement on fishing rights after December 31 when transitional arrangements end.

The confirmation of the move by the Ministry of Defence comes as Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warned on both sides of the Channel that a no-deal outcome looked more likely than an agreement in the trade negotiations.

On Friday afternoon Mr Johnson met with senior minister Michael Gove, whose has responsibility for Brexit planning, and other officials to “take stock” of Government plans for a no-deal exit.

Papers

Britain’s firing of a warning shot to Brussels over a no-deal Brexit leads many of the Saturday papers.

The Royal Navy will be given the power to arrest EU fishermen who illegally enter Britain’s waters if Boris Johnson fails to secure a Brexit deal, according to The Times, the Daily Express and the Daily Mail.

The Times 12/12/20

The Duchess of Cambridge and her children, Louis, 2, Charlotte, 5, and George, 7, enjoy a pantomime at the London Palladium to thank key workers. Photo : Aaron Chown/PA #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/h2x04rNnEN — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) December 11, 2020

In response James Felton Tweeted:

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/gx0lkFGYR1 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 11, 2020

The Express were just as excited as the Mail.

The Daily Star calls France’s president a “great pudding” as it tells him to “Shove your cake, Mr Macron. And your bloody croissants!”.

Some papers were a little bit more guarded…

The Independent quotes the Prime Minister as saying a no-deal Brexit, which now appears likely, would be “wonderful”.

The Financial Times Weekend reports Brussels has urged EU governments “not to entertain the idea of side deals” with Whitehall if trade talks fail.

Tomorrow's front page: the EU urges member states to press the UK for early talks as soon as it crashes out pic.twitter.com/fzy7iKAfgX — Matthew Garrahan (@MattGarrahan) December 11, 2020

Meanwhile, scientists have asked families to rethink their Christmas plans and ignore the easing of pandemic rules amid fears of rising numbers of coronavirus cases across the UK, The Guardian says.

The Daily Telegraph reports ministers have threatened schools with legal action if they close before the end of term.

An NHS software problem has led some family doctors to say in the i weekend that they are not ready to administer Covid-19 vaccinations this week.

i weekend: “NHS IT chaos hits vaccines at your GP” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/J5Z8xLEqBE — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) December 11, 2020

And Dame Barbara Windsor’s husband appears on the front of the Daily Mirror to call for greater funding for dementia care, which is echoed by friends of the late actress in The Sun.

Tomorrow's front page: Dame Barbara Windsor’s pals call for her death to mark a turning point in the war on dementia https://t.co/PrMRG5LYAp pic.twitter.com/x5M4Y9rSnE — The Sun (@TheSun) December 11, 2020

Related: As Brexit talks enter final 48 hours UK threatens to deploy no-deal gun boats