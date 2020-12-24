France has bestowed gratitude on the hundreds of migrant workers on the Covid-19 frontline by giving them fast-track citizenship approval.

The interior ministry invited residents helping with efforts to protect the nation from the pandemic to apply for accelerated naturalisation.

Over 700 have already been granted citizenship or are in the final stages of receiving it.

They include healthcare professionals, cleaners and shop workers.

“Health professionals, cleaning ladies, childcare workers, checkout staff: They all proved their commitment to the nation, and it is now the turn of the republic to take a step towards them,” the office of Marlene Schiappa, a junior minister for citizenship, said.

In March the UK announced migrant doctors, nurses and paramedics would have their visas extended, free of charge, for one year.

Announced by Priti Patel the move has since been criticised for excluding care home workers and contractors, with new minimum salary thresholds brought in as part of the Conservative’s immigration shake-up meaning many cleaners, porters and support staff have been cast aside.

