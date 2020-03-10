Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade said China should apologise for the coronavirus this morning because “they started it”.

The breakfast show, which is thought to be a favourite of president Donald Trump, discussed the issue today as the US death toll rose to 26.

Kilmeade said: “The most encouraging things happening out of China who started this whole thing.

“They were batting a thousand cases a day. They had very few. They had 14 field hospitals close yesterday. 70 per cent of the Chinese cases, everybody had recovered. Only 19 new infections. So last week they started recording this. It was 2,000 new infections a day. Now down to 19. It shows you can get on top of this.”

lol Brian Kilmeade wants China to apologize for having "started" coronavirus pic.twitter.com/aDJ113wi4K — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 10, 2020

They started it and have yet to apologise

Co-host Steve Doocey added, “But, more importantly, President Xi [Jinping] is going to Wuhan.

Kilmeade stated, “He was there yesterday.”

“Yeah, exactly. And the whole thing is to show that their measures at containing have actually worked,” Doocey responded.

“Even though they started it and have yet to apologise,” Kilmeade said.

“The Chinese coronavirus”

The presenter isn’t the first well-known American to blame China for the virus.

On Monday night, House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy was slammed for calling it, “the Chinese coronavirus.”

Find the tweet below:

Everything you need to know about the Chinese coronavirus can be found on one, regularly-updated website: https://t.co/nGCCDVqcqe — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 9, 2020

