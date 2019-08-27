A 18-year-old lad was the fourth teenager to be stabbed to death in London in just 15 days.

The victim, who has not been named, was repeatedly knifed in east London in the middle of the afternoon.

Police were called to Chadd Green in Plaistow at 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

But despite the attempts of paramedics to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene just over an hour later.

The victim is the eigthteenth teenager to be murdered in London this year, 17 of whom were fatally stabbed. Four have been in the last 15 days.

Last year 24 teenagers were killed in the capital, 18 of them knifed to death.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A Met Police spokesmans said: “Police were called at around 3.30pm on Monday to a critically injured man in Chadd Green.

“Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found a man suffering stab injuries.

“The man, believed to be 18 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4.33pm. Next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem and formal identification will be arranged in due course. There has been no arrest at this early stage.”

He added: “Any witnesses, or anyone with information, should call police.”

The grim roll of teenagers murdered in London in 2019:

1.

January 8th: Jaden Moodie, 14, stabbed to death after being knocked off a moped in Leyton,east London

2.

January 29th: Nedim Bilgin, 17, repeatedly stabbed in Islington, north London

3.

February 5th: Lejean Richards, 19, stabbed to death in Battersea, south London

4.

February 23rd: Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck, 19, died in hospital hours after being chased into a hairdressing salon in Wood Green, north London, where he was shot and stabbed

5.

March 1st: Sixth form student Jodie Chesney, 17, stabbed to death in park in Harold Hill, east London

6.

March 7th: Ayub Hassan, 17, fatally stabbed in the chest in the middle of the afternoon near West Kensington tube station in west London

7.

March 22nd: Abdirashid Mohamoud, 17, stabbed in Isleworth, west London

8.

May 1st: Tashaun Aird, 15, stabbed to death in Dalston, east London

9.

May 5th: McCaulay Junior Urugbezi-Edwards, 18, chased and stabbed by hooded lone knifeman in Elephant and Castle, south London

10.

June 14th: An 18-year-old, named locally as Cheyon Evans, fatally stabbed in Tooting in broad daylight.

11.

June 14th: Eniola Aluko, 19, shot dead in broad daylight in Plumstead

12.

June 26th: Yusuf Mohamed, 18, stabbed to death outside a greengrocers in Shepherd’s Bush. Two 17-year-olds have been charged with his murder

13.

June 30th: Amara Toure, 18, of Manor Park, died in hospital after being stabbed in Walworth

14.

July 11th: Kye Manning, 19, stabbed to death and another two teens slashed during a running brawl through the centre of Purley

15.

August 12th: Alex Smith, 16, stabbed to death in Islington

16.

August 15th: Solomon Small, 18, stabbed to death in Brixton

17.

August 20th: Amrou Greenidge, 18, died in hospital from head injuries two days after being deliberately knocked off a bicycle near his home in Fulham and then being assaulted. Four teenagers have been charged with his murder.

18.

August 26th: Lad, 18, stabbed to death in Plaistow

